Teams from Belarus and Ukraine will be prevented from being drawn against each other in any Uefa competition going forward, the Executive Committee of European football’s governing body said today.

The move comes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. Teams from Russia and Ukraine were already prevented from being drawn against each other well before the conflict began earlier this year.

In March, Uefa had said Belarusian clubs and the national team will have to play all their home matches in Uefa competitions at neutral venues with no spectators allowed.

“Today’s further decision is made to ensure the smooth running of Uefa competitions as the safety and security of the teams, officials and other participants may not be fully guaranteed due to the existence of a military conflict,” Uefa said.

