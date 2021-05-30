UEFA’s club competition committee has agreed to scrap the away goals rule in European competitions as of next season.

The decision to dispel the rule, which has been in place since 1965, will need the approval of UEFA’s executive committee which will convene on July 9 before it is passed.

As first reported by The Times, the rule change will affect the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League competitions.

In knockout rounds of European club competitions, if the score of a two-legged match is level on aggregate after 180 minutes of play, then the team who has scored more away goals progresses to the next round.

During the global pandemic, several games, including Chelsea’s, Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s Champions League round of 16 ties, Arsenal’s Europa League matches against Benfica and Manchester United’s ‘away’ match against Real Sociedad all took place at neutral venues because of travel restrictions.

The away goals rule, however, still stood despite games being played at neutral grounds.

Juventus and Bayern Munich were knocked out of this year’s Champions League tournament because of the rule.

The holders Bayern Munich drew 3-3 on aggregate with Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals but lost on away goals.