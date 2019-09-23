Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets began their UEFA U-17 International Tournament with a well deserved 2-0 win against hosts Turkey at the TFF Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities on Sunday afternoon.

A goal from Olakunle Olusegun separated the two sides at the break and second half substitute Divine Nwachukwu sealed the win with a second goal for the five-time world champions in the 90th minute.

In their next fixture, Nigeria U17s will do battle with Guatemala on Tuesday, September 24 and wrap up group play against Senegal on Thursday, September 26.

Eight teams including Senegal, Cameroon and Angola will feature in this competition in Istanbul preparatory to the U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The World Cup begins on October 26.