Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has been named among the top 50 young players to keep an eye on in the 2019-2020 season by the official website of UEFA.

As was the case before the start of the 2018-2019 campaign, UEFA’s team of reporters had picked only one Nigerian youngster.

Explaining why Chukwueze is being tipped for success in the upcoming season, they wrote: ‘’Precocious winger with UEFA Europa League experience; the Nigeria Football Federation’s young player of the year for 2017/18’’.

The list contained some eye-catching names, such as Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Carel Eiting (Ajax), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle) and William Saliba (Arsenal).

Chukwueze was one of the key players that helped Villarreal avoided relegation last term, netting five goals in 26 appearances in La Liga.

On the international level, the Diamond Academy product was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and opened his senior account in a 2-1 win vs. South Africa.