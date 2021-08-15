Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that women should be empowered for them to have a sense of belonging as major contributors to the development of the society.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who spoke during the inauguration of ward executives and empowerment programme organised by the Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance (UEPA) in support of his peaceful administration in Enugu State, commended the group, led by Ozo Onyebuchi Ani, for galvanising and mpowering youths of Udi and Ezeagu local government areas for socio-economic and political emancipation.

As the Director-General Ozo Onyebuchi Ani disclosed, the primary objective of UEPA “is to promote the welfare of our teeming populations of Udi and Ezeagu youths especially at a time like this that we all face harsh economic realities.”

The inauguration of the UEPA ward executives, which took place at Christ the King Parish, Ngwo Uno, Udi LGA, yesterday with Ugwuanyi in attendance, witnessed the empowerment of 20 youths, who are members of the group, with the sum of N50,000 each. The empowerment is a three-month interval programme.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of Ugwuanyi’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, as the patron of UEPA.

Commending the gesture, Ugwuanyi stressed the need for the group to accommodate women of Udi and Ezeagu LGAs in the empowerment programme, to enable them benefit accordingly.

The governor consequently empowered additional 20 youths, whom he asked the leadership of the group to nominate at the event with the sum of N50,000 each.

The governor announced that he would also empower 20 women from the area to thank the group for honouring his Chief of Staff, Dr. Uzor, as their patron, to the admiration of the women of the area who witnessed the event while participating in this year’s August Meeting held at the event venue.