This weekend, Israel Adesanya intends to burnish the legend when he aims to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to become a two-weight champion simultaneously – live from Las Vegas on SuperSport Action (DStv Channel 210), Grandstand (DStv Channel 201) and Variety 3 (DStv Channel 208) from 2am this Sunday, 7th March 2021.

The Nigerian steps into the octagon against Jan Blachowicz, the light-heavyweight title-holder, in a bid to add to his middleweight championship honours.

The Pole is bigger, more experienced and older, but none of these are qualities that will unduly trouble Adesanya. He’s made a career of trashing reputations, his speed, power and movement combining to build an unbeaten 20-0 record.

Blachowicz, though, will come hard. He’s a fearsome striker who has lost just once in his last nine fights, which ensures the likelihood of Adesanya having to work hard.

If “Stylebender” is able to defeat Blachowicz, he’ll join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo as one of just five fighters in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously. That accomplishment would solidify his claim as one of the best UFC fighters ever.