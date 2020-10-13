UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has addressed the call outs from former number one contender, Paulo Costa, who has been eager to get his rematch in one of the most anticipated fights of the year, as ‘Stylebender’ decimated the Brazilian powerhouse who fans saw as his toughest challenge.

He poked fun at the recent social media call-outs and seemingly dismissed the proposed rematch. He said, “Everybody wants to see that, no time to jokes.”

Adesanya compares Costa to Vettori and Gastelum, and broke down his thoughts on the way Costa had approached the call out. He compared this with two of his previous opponents; former title contender, Kelvin Gastelum, and Italian fighter, Marvin Vettori as examples.