Ahead of his UFC 253 title defense, Israel Adesanya is announced to have a new major sponsor, becoming the first MMA fighter to sign an endorsement deal with Puma. Adesanya is now a Puma ambassador, and will have an apparel and shoe deal with the German multinational company.

“We’re ecstatic to be welcoming one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed athletes to the Puma family,” Pancho Gutstein, general manager of Puma Oceania, said in the announcement. “Not only is Israel a fearless and incredibly talented athlete, but his passion for dancing, fashion, anime, and his memorable personality makes him a standout individual to represent the brand.”

Details of the multi-year deal weren’t disclosed, but according to ESPN, the New Zealand-based UFC middleweight champion will be “the face of Puma’s Oceania division,” and also “part of its global marketing plans.”

Watch the promotional video with Adesanya saying “Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe” after climbing Auckland, New Zealand’s Sky Tower.