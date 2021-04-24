Nigerian-born martial arts champion, Kamaru Usman can make his case that he’s one of the sport’s elite before a full-capacity crowd on Saturday when he takes on fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal to headline UFC 261.

The match-up between Usman and Masvidal is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The pair went head-to-head in July 2020 at UFC 251, when Usman furthered his already-glowing reputation as he showcased his phenomenal wrestling ability to secure a 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 win on the judges scorecards. There was bad blood in abundance ahead of the bout at Dana White’s ‘Fight Island’, but Masvidal – who took the fight on just six day’s notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for coronavirus – was unable to end Usman’s 15-fight winning streak.

Masvidal, 36, was unable to defeat reigning champion Usman, 33, when the pair first met on Fight Island last year and is now looking to have another shot in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night, April 24.