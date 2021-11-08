Edo State Government has sent a warm congratulatory letter to Kamaru Usman who successfully defended his welterweight title against his American challenger, Colby Covington.

The 34 years old Auchi-born Usman nocked down his challenger twice in the second round in the title fight which took place at the world-famous Madison Square Garden, New York, United States in the early hours of Sunday.

In the letter from the office of the Deputy Governor, Edo State Government described the reigning UFC welterweight champion as a shining star and a true reflection of what the Nigerian youth should represent.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“You are a true role model for the Nigerian youths and we want the Nigerian youths to emulate you by bringing glory and honour to the nation rather than engage in cybercrime, drug and other vices”, the letter said.

The state government commended Usman for keeping to his promise to “give back to the society that made him by being a role model to the younger generation.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“We are ready to receive you again and again whenever you are in Nigeria. You are a true patriot and our ambassador of sports, we are proud of you and indeed, Nigerians are proud of you. Be assured that we shall continue to pray for you to get to the zenith. We are looking forward to partnering with you in discovering and nurturing young talents in the area of kickboxing, “the letter stressed.

The Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, also known as ‘the Nigerian Nightmare’ who hails from Auchi, Edo State joined the UFC in 2015 and he has remained unbeaten after 19 title fights. His first fight with Covington in 2019 ended in a knockout in the 5th round. The fight in the early hours of Sunday was their second meet where the three judges unanimously gave it to Usman as the winner.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .