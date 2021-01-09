UFC bantamweight fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed that Rivera was arrested and booked on Thursday in Palm Beach, Fla., following a report by MMA Fighting.

Though Palm Beach officers did not respond to requests for information pertaining to Rivera’s case, My MMA News report Eric Kowal reported that Rivera allegedly stabbed his two sisters.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” UFC officials said in a statement released to MMA Fighting.

“The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information.”