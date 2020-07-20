UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has been banned from competing in the Octagon for 180 days, following last weekend’s UFC 251 fight night.
Usman was hit with the medical suspension due to a broken nose he received in the fight against the BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal.
This suspension may leave some time for the rest of the division’s challengers to tussle for contendership.
Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards had had words online with respect to their various claims to be the number one contender.
Burns was removed from the UFC 251 headliner against Usman after testing positive for Covid-19, while Edwards who was initially offered the fight has also seen his recent activity restricted due to coronavirus issues.
The UFC was also attempting to book Colby Covington against Tyron Woodley next month.
