Supersport viewers can look forward to the continuation of live Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ac- tion this weekend, with UFC on ESPN: Overeem v Harris taking place on Sunday morning.
This Mixed Martial Arts event was originally slated to be held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, but will now be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida – the third successive UFC event at the venue, held behind closed doors, within the space of a week.
SuperSport will also be broadcasting the preliminary card (live from 11:00 PM), which is headlined by a Welterweight match between Matt Brown and Miguel Baeza. ‘The Immortal’ is aiming to continue his successful return to the Octagon, having beaten Ben Saunders in December 2019, after a long absence due to a knee injury, while Baeza is an unbeaten up-and-comer who will be looking to lay down a marker with victory over a noted veteran.
The main card’s (live from 02:00 AM) feature match is a Heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. This is the third time the pair have been booked to face each other and finally their showdown is set to take place.
“We’ve been in camp for a few weeks now and I cannot wait to get back in the Octagon,” said Overeem, who is looking to bounce back from a KO defeat at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December last year – a fight the Dutchman feels he would have won on decision had the referee not stopped it seconds before the hooter.
