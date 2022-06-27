The renowned destination management company, Ufitfly was part of corporate firms recognised by the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) Television in the Service to Humanity award category during the event held over the weekend to mark the 40 years anniversary of the media outfit.

The Chairman of BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade in his remarks said the awards, were given to the different categories of persons and organisations in recognition of their impacts on the society, while singling out Absolute Success Travels the owner of the Ufitfly brand for it big contributions to the Sports and tourism sectors of the country.

He recalled how the CEO of the tour broking firm (Ufitfly), Evang. Ajibola Ogunkeyede has sponsored staff of BCOS on an all expense paid trip to many international assignments, such as pilgrimages, FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar 2020.