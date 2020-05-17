Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott has emerged the brand ambassador of Friska Herbal Teas, a range of premium teas from the stable of Friska Farms Limited.

According to Omokhose Hauwa Imanah, co-founder of Friska Herbal Teas, the appointment of Ufuoma as ambassador demonstrates the brand’s vision to be the leading African organic lifestyle promoter and provider of natural solutions that address wellness concerns globally.

“Friska aims to promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle through its range of teas including wellness tea, anti-diabetic tea, blood pressure tea, and weight loss tea. As a healthy lifestyle brand, we are delighted to work with Ufuoma, who exemplifies the ideal qualities that align with our core values. “She has always shown a passion for healthy living, fitness, mental health and lifestyle. For us, it is more than just a business. It is about building a local authentic brand that can compete globally. It is about celebrating our ‘Nigerianness’ and Ufuoma exemplifies all these,” Imanah explained.

Speaking on the development, the thespian expressed her delight at Friska Life’s decision to have her as a brand ambassador. She revealed that her first trial of the brand’s product yielded positive results. “@friskalife and its soldiers convinced me to use their products. I did and got awesome results. Today, I represent #FriskaTea. Guys, you are in for some healthy life tins…” she stated on her Instagram page.

While assuring her over a million social media followers to get ready for a healthy living, Ufuoma said that customers who order Friska Herbal Tea through her will enjoy discounts and free face masks. At the beginning of the year, the actress had organised a weight loss challenge to sample Friska’s product with some of her fans. The positive results from the challenge informed her decision to represent the brand.