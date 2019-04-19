Uganda’s Supreme Court has upheld the removal the 75 year age limit on running as president.

Four judges voted in favour of upholding the constitutional court ruling on the amendment of the constitution while three voted against.

This means that 74-year-old President Yoweri Museveni can seek re-election in 2021. Museveni, who will be over 75 by the time of the next election in 2021, can now run for a sixth term in office.

A two-term limit was scrapped in 2005 to allow him to stand for office again. He went on to win a fifth term in the 2016 elections. Critics said this latest move opens up the possibility of a life presidency for Museveni who has been in power for over three decades.

The constitutional court, which is a lower court, had upheld the amendment to the constitution that was passed by parliament at the end of 2017. The Supreme Court was packed as people wait for the judgment on whether the presidential age limit of 75 years old can be lifted.