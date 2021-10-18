Uganda and China on Monday marked the 59th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Chinese embassy here in a tweet said the bilateral relations is growing stronger.

“Over the past 59 years, China-Uganda relations have been growing from strength to strength and are now at our best in history with promising future,’’ the embassy said.

China established diplomatic ties with Uganda on Oct. 18, 1962, just after Uganda had gained independence from British colonial rule on Oct. 9, 1962.

Jeje Odongo, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Sept. 28, described the relation between the two countries as historical.

“Our commitment will continue to be anchored on solidarity, mutual cooperation, prosperity and quest for peace and stability,’’ Odongo said in commemoration of 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

China through various concessional loans has supported Uganda build key infrastructure projects like hydropower plants, roads and hospitals, among others.

Both countries in 2019 agreed to lift their relations to a comprehensive cooperative partnership.

The two countries, however, work jointly to implement the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the outcome of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit held in September 2018. (Xinhua/NAN)

