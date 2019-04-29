Joseph Inokotong, with agency report, Abuja

At a period many African countries are experiencing financial crunch partly due to their inability to look inwards for alternative sources of income, the government of Uganda is smiling to the bank in marijuana transactions with Canada and Germany. Though it is still illegal to use marijuana in Uganda, the government, in its bid to break into the lucrative business and generate more revenue, has landed deals to export medical marijuana products to Canada and Germany to the tune of Shs600billion ($160 million) in June.

According to the Daily Monitor reports, this, however, is not the first time an export of such nature is happening as the country exported unprocessed cannabis buds/flowers to the National Analytical Forensic Services in South Africa in December 2017 in a $10,000 order made to the Industrial Hemp (Uganda) Ltd, a private company.

In partnership with an Israeli company, Together Pharma Ltd, a Director at Industrial Hemp (U) Ltd, Mr. Benjamin Cadet, affirmed that they have received orders from about 20,000 pharmaceutical companies in Germany and Canada, the Daily Monitor further reports.

Cadet said, “we signed annual supply contracts with pharmacies in Canada to a tune of $100 million (Shs371.8b) and €58 million (Shs242.3b) for Germany… the current contracts run for 10 years but along the way, we shall expand to satisfy future demand.”

Marijuana, in several parts of the world, is being used to alleviate suffering from several illnesses including cancer, but the use of medical marijuana is still illegal in Uganda.

Cadet further stated: “People are using morphine, the main component of opium as an analgesic for cancer pain. Opium is an Opioid and more addictive and with side effects yet Cannabinol (CBD) from medical marijuana is the best option for such patients. “Cancer patients are using CBD illegally. We have the scientists and the technology to do this but regulations are not in place to allow cannabis drugs manufactured for domestic consumption.”

Even though a section of Ugandans are against the use of cannabis with the First Lady, Janet Museveni, calling it “satanic”, a Cabinet sub-committee has been set up to explore and debate over the benefits of cultivating as well as using the plant for health purposes.

A Cabinet statement also released by the Ugandan Ministry of Health also confirmed it has received applications for licenses from companies to cultivate the plant.

The statement reads, according to SDE: “The ministry has received applications from 14 companies interested in the cultivation, extraction and export of cannabis oil for medical purposes in line with the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2015.”