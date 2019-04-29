Ugandan popstar-turned-politician Bobi Wine was arrested on his way to give a police statement, Police Officials said on Monday.

Wine has been charged with holding an illegal public assembly and detained at Naggalama police station, about 30 kilometres East of the capital Kampala, according to a police statement.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been under house arrest since Easter Monday after police prevented him from staging a music concert.

The 37-year-old, who has said he plans to run for president in elections in 2021, has since called for mass protests.

Wine, with a vocal presence on social media and has a large youth following, has become a thorn in the side of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country for over 30 years.

The rapper made international headlines after an arrest in 2018, after saying he was tortured in detention.

The government denies the charge.

