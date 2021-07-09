Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, on Thursday, launched the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to vulnerable citizens as the country remains under lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Nabbanja told reporters that the money will be sent to beneficiaries through mobile money services and each individual was expected to receive about $30.

Earlier, government said it is targeting at least 250,553 beneficiaries who earn on a daily basis but are currently staying home due to the lockdown.

The disbursement will first go to beneficiaries in cities and municipalities.

“I believe 50 per cent of the beneficiaries in towns and cities will get their money today (Thursday),’’ Nabbanja said.

“The beneficiaries will not be charged by the service providers for receiving money through their networks.’’

On June 6, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni imposed a nationwide total lockdown for 42 days to combat and control the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, the country had registered 85,581 infections with 58,686 recoveries and 2,033 deaths.

Some 1,027,036 people have so far been vaccinated against the virus. (Xinhua/NAN)

