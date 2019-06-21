As the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt today, the pursuit of glory for Uganda and Zimbabwe, deemed to be underdogs, will be live on DStv and GOtv.

All the games involving both countries would be broadcast live on all DStv and GOtv packages.

Uganda qualified for the 32nd edition of Africa’s football showpiece competition after finishing top of its Group L qualifiers comprising Tanzania, Cape Verde and Lesotho. The Cranes, as the team is popularly known, lost only one game en route Egypt. Coach Sebastien Desabre will bank on the likes of his experienced goalkeeper and captain, Dennis Oyango and striker Farouk Miya, who was the team’s top scorer during the qualifiers, to improve on their 2017 AFCON showing, when they went out of the group stage. They would also like to better the record of their 1978 team, which finished as runners-up of the competition to hosts and eventual champions, Ghana.

The Eastern African begin their Group A campaign on Saturday, when they face the Democratic Republic of Congo (showing at 3:30pm on Supersport 7 and Supersport Select 4).

They would then be up against Zimbabwe (showing on Wednesday, 26 June at 6pm on Supersport 7 & 10 and Supersport Select 2 & 4), before concluding the group phase with a mouth-watering encounter against hosts, Egypt (showing on Sunday, 30 June at 8pm on Supersport 7 and Supersport Select 4).

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, also surprisingly emerged top of her Group G qualification group ahead of more illustrious footballing nations; DR Congo, Congo and Liberia.

The Brave Warriors, who would be at their second successive AFCON and fourth overall, scored a total of nine goals, with five of them scored by the 28-year old Knowledge Musona.