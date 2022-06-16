Golden Eaglets coach, Nduka Ugbade has said he is not impressed with his team even after qualifying for the semifinal of the U17 AFCON qualifying series with a 3-1 win over Togo.

Ugbade also dismissed that the Eaglets are now favourites to win the qualifying tournament in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The Golden Eaglets Tuesday won three-team Group A of the U17 AFCON qualifiers after they recorded six points from two matches.

They will now await the runners-up in Group B with the winners of this clash advancing to the U17 AFCON in Algeria next year and the final of the qualifiers.

However, Ugbade said he expected a lot more from his team against Togo.

“I’m not too impressed, we can do a lot better,” the former Super Eagles defender said in a post-match briefing.

“We did take our chances especially early on when Togo began nervously. We should have capitalised on that to score four, five goals from the opportunities we created.

“Togo grew into the game and even scored, we were lucky to score a third goal and at the end of the day the important thing was that we got the victory.”

