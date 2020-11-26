Lukman Olabiyi

Some indigenes of Ugbene Akodu community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have been dragged before the State High Court over the procedure allegedly adopted to select and install traditional ruler of the community.

The suit was instituted by Mr. Clement Okechukwu Okoye against the following respondents: Emmanuel Nwaude (PG Ugbene), Ekene IBE (secretary) UPU, Albert Ibe (chairman king-makers), Emeka Agbatue (member event planner), Basil Anielo (member event planner) and Chief Sampson Chimakwa.

Among the issues the applicant (Okoye) want the court to determine are “whether by the constitution of Ugbene Akodu community 2006, the President – General and few executive members particularly, 2nd to 5th respondents could singlehandedly without constituting the king – makers council, nominate, select, and install the sixth respondent as the traditional ruler of the community.

“Whether the selection, nomination and presentation of Chimakwa as the traditional ruler and Eze-Ukwu Ugbene Akodu Community is in line with the Ugbene Akodu constitution 2006.

“Whether Chimakwa is qualified and competent to be selected, nominated and presented as a traditional ruler /Eze-Ukwu Ugbene Akodu community by other respondents.

Okoye claims before the court against all the respondents jointly and severally as follows:

“A declaration that having regard to provisions of Selection 2 (6. v, vi) of Ugbene Akodu Community 2006, that the purported selection of Chimakwa could not be said to have conformed with the provision of the said constitution.

“A declaration that having regard to the provisions of Selection 2 (6. v, vi) of Ugbene Akodu Community 2006, all the respondents except the 6th respondent cannot and without the constitution of the king-makers council, select, nominate or present the 6th respondent as the Eze-Ukwu/ traditional ruler of Ugbene Akodu community and any such selection, nomination and presentation is irregular, unconstitutional, null and void.”

The court adjourned the suit till January 26, 2021.