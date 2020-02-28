Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The people of Umualor village in Ugbene community, Awka North Local Government Area ollof Anambra State have appealed to the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, not to issue Certificate of Recognition to anybody who presents himself as the traditional ruler of the community except the one presented by them.

Mr Jonas Urebe, a community leader who spoke on their behalf, said that presenting certificate to anybody not produced for the community by their village would mean going against the judgement of the court which ruled in their favour.

He said that section 2 of the Chieftaincy Constitution of Ugbene community, among other provisions, made it clear that the office of Ezu-Ukwu of Ugbene should rotate among the six villages in the community beginning with their village, Umualor.

A court judgement on a suit with number: A/427/2016 delivered in March 29, 2017 by Justice D. A. Onyefulu of the state High Court which held in Awka granted the reliefs sought by counsel to the plaintiffs, Anthony Anazor, as prayed in view of no challenge from the defendants.

“The Honourable Court holds in view of no challenge to the suit, the reliefs are granted as prayed; that the Ugbene-Akodu is made up of six villages in order of seniority.”