A former Nigerian international basketball star, Ejike Ugboaja, has rallied support for Igoche Mark, as the validly elected President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Ugboaja, a former players representative on the board of the federation, said all the players are solidly behind Igoche in his resolve to revive grassroots basketball in the country, adding that the players support his programmes aimed at bringing genuine change to the administration of basketball in Nigeria.

“As a former player, and a real stakeholder in the game, I share in the dream of Igoche to reposition basketball administration in the country. All the players are united behind him because the game has been neglected at the grassroots for a long time,” he said.

The former NBA star added that those currently administering basketball in the country are not after the development of the game at the grassroots level but allegedly feasting on it to bolster their image and neglecting the players who, he said, are feeling the pains of lack of domestic competitions.

“Igoche’s coming is good for the game because he not only played locally but has been a big supporter of developmental basketball in the country. Those running the affairs of NBBF before now were not doing anything to grow the game. But with Igoche, players are assured of regular local competitions that will enhance their rating,” he said.