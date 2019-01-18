Nollywood veteran, Eddy Ugbomah, who clocked 78 recently, has appealed to the government, corporate bodies and individuals to buy his newly published memoir, Eddy Ugboma By Eddy so he can get money to treat himself.

Ugboma, who has the record of the only African to have shot 13 celluloid films, pleaded: “It took me 18 years to write my memoir, Eddy Ugboma By Eddy. I tried to get some of my colleagues to co-write it with me but they were not forthcoming.

“I feel great clocking 78 and I’m expecting the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to celebrate my birthday and support me to get well. I’m seriously ill. Let them celebrate me now that I’m still alive. I intend to launch the book with a documentary soon. I expect government to order the book for libraries, establishments, universities and colleges. I need the cash for my treatment.”

So, what inspired the autobiography? “I’ve been in the industry for the past 60 years. I’ve survived life in Nigeria with its twists and turns, but who cares to know or appreciate? However, President Muhammadu Buhari sent me a birthday greeting, not knowing that I’m seriously down with illness that requires my traveling abroad for treatment. I’m grateful that he appreciates and respects me so much.

“The book is about my life, experiences and my pioneering role in the Nigerian movie industry. I’m the author and publisher because those I approached were asking for money to edit the script. Thank God that against the odds, it’s finally out; it’s a collectors’ item and a repository of knowledge not just for practitioners but also Nigerians at large.”