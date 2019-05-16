Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the dualisation of Ughelli/Asaba Road will be completed within the next two years.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure, yesterday, during the inspection of part of Section C (Ogwashi-Uku to Asaba) of the road.

The governor said he was impressed with the level of job done on Section C of the road in the last one month when the contractor was mobilised.

“Work has also advanced on Section A part of the road which is from Ughellii to Isoko and as a government, we will not stop funding the project until it is completed.

“The contractors have two years to deliver the project but, from what we can see in the Section A and the Section C, which is from Ossissa to Asaba, the work has advanced and the construction companies have shown commitments to deliver the projects in less than two years.

“You are aware that the Section B part of the road which is from Ossissa to Isoko has been completed. This road is very important as it serves as gateway between the Warri Port and the commercial city of Onitsha and those in the eastern part of the country.

“When completed, it will facilitate ease in the movement of goods and services from Warri to Onitsha and other places,” Okowa said.

He said any project embarked on by his administration, the resources to fund such projects would have been budgeted for with anticipated revenue sources.

“We are getting it right because of actual budgeting. We did well last year with our budget that we had about 98 percent budget performance,” he said.

Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Fred Edafioghor, were among those who explained the level of work done on the road project to the governor.