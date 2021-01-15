The Ugomba age grade of Umunahu Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State, has elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the group for the next three years.

At the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected executives, which coincided with the annual convention of the association, held recently in Owerri, under the sponsorship of Chief Patrick Chikeka and Justice Theresa C. Chikeka, patron and matron of the age grade, Mr. Tony Amaram, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (retd) was sworn in as chairman of the body.

Other members sworn in were Kenneth Egwim, vice chairman; Cyprian Osuji, secretary; Raymond Anoruo, assistant secretary; Christopher Njoku, financial secretary; Godwin Egeonu, treasurer; Canice Mbara,P.R.O; Peter Anaele,provost 1;Henry Ibeawuchi,provost 2 and Patrick Odionyemma, Director of Social.

In a goodwill message to the group, Justice Chikeka expressed surprise at the continued progress of the organisation despite challenges.

Amaram in his inaugural speech assured of purposeful leadership and accountability. He called on members across the country and beyond to join hands with the new leadership for the progress of the community.

The occasion witnessed the largest gathering of members of the age grade in recent times as members resident in different parts of the country converged for the convention.