A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Mark Ugorji, recently thanked God for enabling him bag the Fellowship award of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and Valuers and sustaining his marriage for 20 years.

Speaking at his family house at Okwu Olokoro Umuahia South LGA, Abia State, he gives gratitude to God for such accomplishments.

“ Becoming a fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers is like becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN in Law Profession, it is the highest level to attain in Real Estate profession .

After becoming an Associate, one waits for a long period of time that is not less than ten years, practicing, and doing all kinds of jobs that will promote the profession, in addition to training younger Surveyors to get them to become associates’.

Ugorji, who constructed two kilometer road for his people within three weeks , says government is not doing much, because if an individual can do a very sound and qualitative 2kilometre asphalted road , under three days, then the government should step up , they should up their efforts to ensure that Abia state is developed.

‘I have ambitions and aspirations and as a core member of APC, I am looking at a lot of options and I believe that it is too early to start saying I am going to do this or that. All I want to tell Abians is that the future is very bright”.