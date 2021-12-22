(NAN)

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has presented an award to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State, as the “Best Pilgrimage Sponsorship Governor in the South East”.

The NCPC has also appointed the governor as its brand ambassador.

The governor bagged the awards for sponsoring the maiden pilgrimage of Christians to the Kingdom of Jordan.

A statement on Tuesday by Mr Celestine Toruka, NCPC Head, Media and Public Relations, disclosed that NCPC Executive Secretary, Rev. Pam Yakubu, presented the award to the governor in Enugu.

The NCPC boss described the governor as a friendly personality willing to extend the hand of friendship to all.

“You are a friendly person and a religious leader not only to Christians but to both faiths,” Pam said.

“The number of pilgrims that came from Enugu State overwhelmed all the other states and that shows that not only politically you are coordinating, but spiritually you are leading.

“And the best way to encourage you is to come here physically with an award for the Best Governor in the South East.

“You remain our number one ambassador in the South East,“ the executive secretary added.

Pam commended the governor for the innovations he has brought to bear in the area of infrastructure and economic development in the state.

“We have seen what you have done in terms of infrastructure in the rural areas, in terms of street lights, in terms of intervention on federal roads, among others.

“We have seen it physically and urged you to keep up the good work.“ he said.

He noted that Enugu State had the highest number of sponsorship in the South East in the 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan.

“Out of the five states in the South East you were the first state that did very well; you should keep being an example to other states.

“We are here to encourage you to continue to be father in pilgrimage and not relent in the number you sponsor”, he said.

In his response, Ugwuanyi thanked the NCPC for the award, which he dedicated “to the body of Christ in the state”.

“When the Grace of God came calling and it pleased the most High that I become the chief servant of this great state, it came as a tonic and opportunity for greater service to the greater number of people.

“At inception, our administration put Enugu State in the hands of God and His hands have been manifest in all we do.

“He has delivered us through the most turbulent times and His blessings are still counting.

“God has always been faithful to the people of Enugu State, as the state has enjoyed peace and stability.

“God’s hand has been made manifest in all we do as such we continue to thank Him.

Ugwuanyi assured the NCPC team that his administration would continue to encourage the people to keep seeking the face of God.