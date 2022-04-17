By Omoniyi Salaudeen

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief (Barrister) Charlie Ugwu, has declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidential race.

This is even has he called on the stakeholders from the North to concede the ticket to the South in the interest of equity, inclusiveness, justice and fairness.

In a speech, Friday, to mark his formal declaration of interest at his Campaign Organisation’s office in Wuse II, Abuja, Ugwu, a well-known estate developer, said the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country compelled to throw his hat in the ring for position of President of the Federal Republic, adding that “I has the right mix of competence, educational qualification, human/material resource management skills and emotional intelligence to run Nigeria successfully.

His words: “My fellow countrymen and women, I seek your hands of fellowship and support. Let us confront this state of our dear country with hope and determination. Let us for once pause from our collective despair and hopelessness. This task will be daunting, I dare warn. But with determination and total commitment, victory shall be ours. With God all things are possible.”

Ugwu, who blamed the sorry state of the nation on the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said it was time for the PDP to reclaim its mandate and lead the country to the Promised Land.

The presidential hopeful, therefore, urged the stakeholders from the North to respect the Constitution of the PD P, which “provides that the party shall ‘adhere to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness,” and do the needful by supporting the zoning of the 2023 PDP presidential slot to southern Nigeria.

According to him, “the purpose of this provision is to guarantee inclusiveness, ensure equity in power residency and to encourage in perpetuity healthy political dialogue and engagement between the North and the South.”

While not opposing the micro-zoning of the presidential ticket, he said it was more important to him that the ticket was zoned to the South first.

“Thereafter, we will then see which ‘equity’ should be more urgently addressed: the equity of the South West that has had eight years of Obasanjo as President and eight years of Osinbajo as VP, or equity of our South South brothers who have had five years on the saddle and are only angling to complete their second term, or equity of the South East, which has only had six months of executive leadership of the country?”, Ugwu argued.

Speaking further on the abysmal performance of the ruling APC under the Buhari administration, he lamented the myriad of problems confronting the nation: “The exchange rate of the naira to the dollar sums up the state of our economy. No one in his wildest dream could have imagined this level of catastrophe. Inflation has exceeded the capacity of economists to calibrate it. Food scarcity is stretching the holding ability of our impoverished people to hang on to life.

“Education has collapsed at the tertiary level as ASUU is permanently on Strike. Healthcare has gone comatose as our hospitals have become worse than the proverbial consulting clinics. Boko Haram, herdsmen, bandits, unknown gunmen and separatist groups have all made life in Nigeria ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short’ – to quote from Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan.”

Ugwu maintained the APC must be voted out of power to allow competent national leadership rescue the country from the brinks of collapse.