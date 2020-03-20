Samson Ezea

Call him a man of peace or peacemaker, describe him as humility personified. Call him voice of the voiceless, address him as the father of the oppressed and downtrodden, call him a man of many parts; prudent and astute leader. Call him water because he has no enemy. You are absolutely correct and right, because by his antecedents and trackrecord, he perfectly fits into these names and attributes.

He is indeed an enigma of sort; grassroots leader and a selfless politician with a difference. A bridge builder and humanist, who never looked back catering for the people, especially the needy. Born fifty-six years ago, precisely March 20, 1965, into the modest and cultured family of Mr David and Mrs Veronica Ugwuanyi, of Ohom Orba in the present Udenu Local Council Area of Enugu State during the lenten period. He was christened Lawrence and was also given Igbo name-Ifeanyichukwu, meaning that nothing is impossible with God. A name that is meaningful, philosophical and symbolic and spiritual in all ramifications. A name that has lived with him and has continued to manifest in all his endeavours till date.

Who is this unique personality? He is no other person than Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi, the workaholic, accessible, pacific and people’s governor of Enugu State who clocked 56 years today.

Ugwuanyi just like his siblings, was brought up in a God fearing way. He is clothed with humility, taciturnity, intelligence, honesty and diligence.These virtues remain his greatest assets and strengths. Growing among his peers, he shone like a star both in academic and extra-curricular activities during his primary, secondary and tertiary education pursuit. His exemplary leadership quality began to manifest early in his life as a secondary school student at the prestigious St. Theresa College, Nsukka, where he was outstanding in character and learning. After his secondary education, he secured admission into the Nigeria’s foremost university, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and M.Sc. degree in Marketing majoring in Public Relations. In his quest for deep and wider knowledge, he moved further to acquire MBA degree in Finance and Accountancy from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). While his colleagues scrambled for white collar jobs, within and outside the country upon graduation, Ugwuanyi, who had always believed and preferred working for and with his people for the common good of all, picked a job at Premier Brokers Limited, a prime insurance broking firm in the Southeast zone owned by the five states of the zone and African Continental Bank (ACB) now defunct.

After many years of excellent performance, he rose to become the Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Broking Firm. In 2002, he became the 16th president of the Rotary Club of Emene, Enugu. It was at this point that his leadership qualities and exceptional philanthropy, especially to the downtrodden and the less privileged in the society came to public fore. Without hesitation and in appreciation of his rare philanthropy, the people of his town, Orba, in an elaborate traditional ceremony conferred on him the title of Dunu Gburugburu 1 of Orba, meaning the man of the people.

Satisfied with his exploits and track record in public and community service, Ugwuanyi’s people beckoned on him to offer himself for political office. His foray into the murky water of Nigerian politics commenced with his quest to serve as chairman of his local council area, Udenu. Despite losing the opportunity to political intrigues and backbitting, Ugwuanyi remained undaunted and focused in his political pursuits, banking on God and his people’s support and prayers.

In 2003, true to Ugwuanyi’s belief, expectation and hope, the political opportunity came calling. He won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for Igbo-Eze North/ Udenu Federal Constituency seat. He overwhelmingly won the election and his constituents enjoyed his quality representation. He was rewarded and appreciated by his people with reelection in 2007 and 2011, making him the longest serving House of Representatives member in Enugu State before 2015 general elections.

While in the House of Representatives, he moved so many motions and initiated some people-oriented bills. He also chaired and co-chaired some many committees,including Marine Transport committee which he chaired for eight consecutive years. Following his philanthropy, performance and antecedent, while in the House of Representatives for more than a decade, Ugwuanyi’s desire to contest for Enugu State governorship seat on PDP platform in 2015 received massive support and accolades across the state. He won the PDP governorship ticket, contested and won the governorship election in Enugu State in 2015. Unfortunately and for the first time since 1999, his party PDP lost the presidency to the All Progressives Congress APC in the same election.

On assumption of office, Ugwuanyi was not perturbed by the change in the political equation at the centre. In the face of the obvious daunting financial challenges occasioned by the country’s recessed economy in 2015, Ugwuanyi first sought the face of God and handed over the affairs of the state to Him. He faced his job with utmost diligence, equanimity and fear of God.

Knowing that nothing could be achieved in an atmosphere of crisis and insecurity, Ugwuanyi’s administration aggressively embarked on peace and security initiatives. First, he reached out to Enugu people, which include the opposition members, youths, elders, religious leaders, women and politicians, asking them to join hands with him in moving the state forward. He reminded them that elections were over and the wellbeing and peace of Ndi Enugu remains paramount. Initially, not many believed and took him serious until he convinced by his actions and inactions that is sincere and genuine in his approach. With this, people’s support for his administration increased tremendously because they saw in him a man who can sacrifice anything for peace to reign. Ndi Enugu, irrespective of status, tribe, religious or party affiliation, had wholeheartedly joined hands with his government to move the state forward. That was how and why Ugwuanyi was able to reconcile the political heavyweights in the state, who have been at each other’s throats over age-long political differences. That is why once estranged political allies, enemies and friends are talking to each other in Enugu today. This was not possible before Ugwuanyi assumed office in 2015. Ugwuanyi is an apostle of peace and peace has continued to reign in Enugu under his watch like never before.

In the area of infrastructural development and appointments, Ugwuanyi’s administration has equitably and sincerely distributed and allocated them without minding whose ox is gored or compromising quality, competence or standard. His penchant for youth inclusion in governance is unparalleled. This, he has demonstrated by the number and quality of youths he has appointed into his government. Many youths were also elected chairmen and councillors in the recently concluded local government election in the state. Across the 450 autonomous communities, three senatorial zones, 17 local government areas and 260 electoral wards in the state have felt the impact of Ugwuanyi’s administration one way or the other. If it is not by appointment, it is by development project and others. No group or individual or community is excluded in the business of governance in the state especially at the grassroots level.

Even with the heightened insecurity across the country, Enugu has remained one of the most peaceful states in the country. This is because of the people’s support and Ugwuanyi government’s massive investments in the area of security. Apart from rejigging and repositioning the state security apparatus for optimal performance, it was Ugwuanyi’s government that first introduced and commenced the Forest Guard model in the country with the recruitment and equipping of 1700 personnel to work as Forest Guards in the sttate. Other states across the country are implementing the same model today.

Ezea writes from Independence Layout Enugu