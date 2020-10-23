Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, addressed the people of the state over the unfortunate hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests by miscreants, leading to acts of violence, criminality and destruction of public and private property.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who condemned the acts of violence and criminality perpetrated by hoodlums, sympathized with victims of the violent protests.

The governor therefore appealed “most passionately to youths of Enugu involved in the mayhem to have a rethink, pull back and allow measures instituted to address our collective pains to play out.”

He disclosed that his administration has inaugurated the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality and/or related extra judicial killings in the state, reiterating that the 24-hour curfew imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state was still in place.