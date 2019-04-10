Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,will be special guest of honour in a lecture on electoral disputes, organised by the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC).

The ICMC has tidied up plans to inaugurate a peace committee to reconcile politicians in Enugu State, who, for one reason or the other, became aggrieved following the recently held general elections.

The body, which flayed the large number of cases at the various election tribunals across the country, said effort was on to dissuade Nigerians from always rushing to the courts or tribunals, but, instead, embrace the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

State Chairman of ICMC, Uche Anioke, who made the disclosure in Enugu, yesterday, said the committee on the mediation will be inaugurated during its annual ARD lecture, to be delivered by Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN, next week, with the theme: “The place of mediation (ARD) in resolution of electoral disputes: 2019 general elections in perspective.”

He described the lecture as a forerunner to the main event coming up in December, this year, in Abuja, which would mark the 20th anniversary of the institute.

Chairman of the Lecture Planning Committee, Dr. Eric Oluedo, disclosed that governor Ugwuanyi will be the special guest of honour, while the Supreme Court’s Justice, C.C. Nweze is the chairman of the occasion.