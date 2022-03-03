By Fred Odia

Stakeholders across the political divide are upping their demands for a power shift to the South. For them, a balanced power-sharing arrangement between the Muslim-dominated North and the Christian-dominated South will create the needed balance of the two regions.

If the advocates of power rotation succeed and the two major political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), zone their presidential tickets to the South, the battle will then shift to the three geopolitical zones in the region, South East, South South and South West.

Again, there are arguments that, beside the South East, South South and South West have, at least, had a fair share of the presidency. For these advocates, power shift to the South East will give the Igbo, who are the predominant ethnic group in the geopolitical zone, a good sense of belonging.

Leading the charge in favour of South East presidency in 2023, a respected leader of a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said he would not support any other geopolitical zone in the South besides the Igbo.

In a recent outing, he said: “It is now the turn of the South East. A gentleman came to me the other day and said, you are supporting the South East, and I said yes, what is wrong with that? The North has had the presidency and it is coming to the South, have we the Yoruba not had our turn? Was Obasanjo not taken from the prison to come and do it? Has Jonathan not done it? Are they the only regions in the South? What has the South-East done?

“So, my support for the South East is not based on anything other than what I can defend. Unfortunately, the Igbos don’t know that. Many, not all, but many, still believe they must kowtow to the North.

“Unfortunately, the whole country has been cajoled to believe that they must subdue themselves to the North before they can get anything in Nigeria.

“That is why they have the effrontery to say that they are the kingmakers and nobody can be President unless they say so. Who born dog?

“Ndigbo should be ready to fight for their right. They cannot get their right on a platter of gold. There is no easy way to success. Freedom is never granted. You have to fight for it. You think those who are oppressing you and enjoying all the privileges will give in so easily when they know what they are going to lose?”

However, there is another challenge in the form of credible candidates from the South East the two major political parties can field in 2023. Orji Uzor Kalu, Peter Obi, Governor David Umahi, among others, have been touted as possible successors of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But for a country that is sharply divided across ethnic and religious lines, some advocates believe that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s peace template that has made Enugu one of the most peaceful states in the country is worth replicating at the centre.

These advocates have also listed infrastructural revolution, agricultural surge, rural development and ICT as some of the key achievements Ugwuanyi has recorded in Enugu State.

“If he can replicate the same things in Nigeria as President, we will go far,” a commentator noted.

Former Enugu State governor and serving senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, while throwing his weight behind Ugwuanyi, said: “Our leaders, including the Ebeano political family in Nigeria and in diaspora, have consulted widely and seriously believe in the actualization of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and President in 2023.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is humane, tolerant and accommodating. All the traditional rulers, the clergy, workers’ unions, the business community and the political class attest to his uncommon leadership qualities. No section of the state is marginalized or denied its dues.

“His successful handling of the PDP zoning arrangement assignment, which brought peace among party faithful across the country, is a testimony of his capacity to build consensus. He managed the assignment 100 per cent and blemish-free. He did this in days, thereby confirming his competence and arbitrage qualities.”

In addition, “Governor Ugwuanyi’s relationship with the labour unions is unprecedented. No record of industrial dispute with any workers’ union since he assumed office. He runs an open-door administration and all stakeholders are satisfied. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs as President.”

A northern mobilisation group, under the aegis of Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance (AFGG), is also calling on the PDP to go for Ugwuanyi in 2023 as its presidential candidate.

Coordinator of the group, Garba Yunusa, in a statement, said: “He is the only candidate from the eastern region that has the requisite capacity and experience to establish a structure that will provide adequate security to protect lives of all Nigerians, douse tension of secession created by imbalance of power and work to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance, retrogressive economy and underdevelopment.

“Nigeria can’t afford to make another mistake in choosing the right leader, thus the decision to beam our searchlight on leaders with proven track record of performance, especially in the area of security, infrastructural development and capacity to deliver dividends of democracy. In the interest of fairness, equity and justice, the Igbo deserve to be given the opportunity to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.”

Secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, recently said Ugwuanyi was being considered for the position.

He said: “He has restored Enugu as the pride of the East by making the state one of the safest states in the country. The governor is one person who has endeared himself to many Nigerians because of his all-inclusive leadership style. So, we will be glad to see him throw his hat into the ring.

“Ndigbo are also proud of him for the role he played as the chairman of the PDP zoning committee, which zoned the national chairmanship position of the party to the North. I can assure you people that he is being considered for the position; however, all that will happen when he declares interest.”

Conference of Nigerian Political Parties’ national secretary, Willy Ezugwu, listed some of Ugwuanyi’s qualities that make him qualified to be President in 2023. He said one the things lacking in Nigeria today was peace, and the protection of life and property of the citizens, which is the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world, and that Ugwuanyi’s administration has given Enugu State the peace it lacked before he came.

“So, number one selling point is that, despite the enormity of challenges facing the country, the governor has done well in the area of security. Second, in the area of business investment development, ICT innovation and creativity, start-ups, product acceleration and wealth creation for the youth of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done well as a governor. Road infrastructure is revolutionary in Enugu State today.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has moved Enugu State from its World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking in 2014 as 27th out of 36 states to the number two most improved state in the 2018 World Bank Ease of Doing Business sub-national ranking. The governor has opened up local communities with good roads and has given rural areas a sense of belonging. These are what Nigeria is lacking as a country,” he said.

From the foregoing, stakeholders believe that, if Ugwuanyi decides to throw his hat into the ring, he will get national support that mag earn him the ticket of the PDP and, ultimately, the President of Nigeria in 2023.

•Odia, media personality, sent in this piece from Abuja