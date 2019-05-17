Mathias Ugwuada

Recently in the news is the timely and right move by Enugu state government under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s watch to complete the abandoned multi-million nairaEnugu International Conference Centre situated on the large expanse landclose to popular Michael Okpara Square and Government House Enugu. Pictures of the ongoing works at the Centre, which littered the social and mainstream media platforms, showed that the roofing of the Centre has been completed, while other works are in progressing inside and outside. The Centre, which is one of the signature projects of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani-led administration was well-conceived and strategically located. But unfortunately for Nnamani’s administration, it could notcomplete the project before leaving office in 2007, but works have reached advanced stage.

Considering that government is a continuum, it was expected that Nnamani’s successor would continue and complete the Centre before leaving office. But for reasons best known to Nnamani’s successor, the project was jettisoned throughout his reign. For the much one could remember, no reason was adduced publicly or officially by the immediate past government in the state on why it abandoned the gigantic and capital-intensive project.

Of great regret and annoyance is the fact that apart from the abandonment of the project, the government left the site unprotected throughout this period, thereby giving vandals leeway to vandalise the Centre with ease. Whatever reason informed the decision of the immediate past government to jettison the money-spilling project is not tenable and defensible. This is considering the fact that the project is state-government owned and not that of Nnamani or any of his allies and relations. Meanwhile, if at all, it was discovered by Nnamani’s successor that the contract for the Centre was bloated or inflated, nothing stops his government from reviewing it, provided it was completed in record time. But that was never done rather the project was allowed to deteriorate.

I recalled vividly that on assumption of office in 2015 as governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, paid an unscheduled visit to the abandoned Centre on September 13 and expressed displeasure over the level of dilapidation and vandalism at the site. On the governor’s directive, bulldozer was deployed to the site to clear the overgrown. The wall of the site was renovated to safeguard it from further vandalism. Ugwuanyi also promised that his government will commence work on the project. True to his promise and in line with his style of always walking the talk, Ugwuanyi’s administration has since commenced work at the Centre. With this, Ugwuanyi has once again shown that government is indeed a continuum, especially as it concerns projects that can add value to the people and the state.

There is no doubt that the completion of the Centre will not only provide financial revenue for the state and employment opportunities in the state, it will give the state a befitting status and facelift. This is considering that it is belittling that till date Enugu which is the capital of Old Eastern Region, after many decades of existence has no International Conference Centre to host local, national and international events. The essence of International Conference Centre of world standard in Enugu cannot be overemphasized.

It is long overdue and Ugwuanyi’s move in this direction is not only commendable, it is worthy, progressive and developmental. Of immediate concern is where Ugwuanyi’s administration will get financial resources to complete this project now considering that price of building materials have varied from the time the project took off and abandoned to now. It would be recall that there were enormous financial resources in government’s coffers at the commencement of the project and throughout its abandonment.

This situation is not the same since Ugwuanyi assumed office in 2015 and the country witnessed economic recession. Since then, almost every state in the country has been struggling financially, but Enugu State has been different and stable, courtesy of Ugwuanyi’s prudence and transparency in financial and human resources management. If not because of this, Ugwuanyi’s government will be facing serious financial and other challenges in trying to complete the Centre. But whichever way, completion of the Centre will be a big plus to the state in many ways.

It is high time elected political office holders, especially the executive should always draw a line between public good cum interest and personal political interest or differences, while in office. Abandonment of inherited projects from predecessors to start new ones has brought about retinue of abandoned projects across the country. This hardline posture by elected political office holders has not engendered even development across the country. It has denied the people access to basic amenities required for better living and many job opportunities.

This is what Ugwuanyi’s administration has detested with passion since coming into office in 2015. His government has not only continued to maintain and complete the projects it inherited from his predecessor, it has built and still building new ones across the state. This is exactly what good governance means. People are not interested on who initiated projects or earmarked money for projects without executing them, they only know, remember and recognise political office holders that completed projects and put it to public use. Surely just like other projects his administration has completed across the state, by the time Enugu International Conference Centre is completed by Ugwuanyi, people will always remember that the project was started by Nnamani, abandoned for eight years by his successor, but was completed and put to use by Ugwuanyi.

Unlike some of his colleagues and predecessors, Ugwuanyi since assumption of office as governor has used political power as a shield to protect and unite the people of the state. This is a clear departure from the usual sword that elected political office holders normally use power to destroy and divide the people, especially the perceived political enemies and the oppositions. This is not unconnected with the prevailing peace in the state and seamless delivery of democracy dividends across the senatorial zones by his government without discrimination and its enjoyment by the people. This is a new dawn in the leadership of the state. It is for this reason that Ugwuanyi’s style of leadership will remain a reference point in the political leadership of the country.

Dr. Ugwuada, a university don, writes from Ogui, Enugu State.