Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, passionately appealed to men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to fully renew their ultimate commitment towards the provision of security of lives and property by returning to their duty posts across the state.

He appeal when he visited the Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu, to address and commiserate with the members of the Enugu State Police Command, over loss of lives of private citizens and security personnel, grievous bodily injuries as well as destruction of private and public properties including security infrastructure.

The governor who described the mayhem unleashed by miscreants and hoodlums that hijacked the hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protests as “an unusual and challenging period for the Police Force” pointed out that it was needless and “an ill-wind that blew no one any good”.

Governor Ugwuanyi stated that his administration “in our sensitivity to the mood and pains of the society under our watch,” has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to determine the loss of lives and other damages and has also taken time to inspect the various degrees and nature of damage arising from the hijacked protests.

He added that his administration earnestly awaits the recommendations of the panel, reiterating its commitment to implement same with a view to soothing the pains of the security personnel and private citizens who were victims of the mayhem.