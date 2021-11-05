Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has approved the appointment of Augustine Didigwu as surveyor general and head of the state’s survey department.

In a statement, Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, disclosed that Didigwu, until his new appointment, was the head of department of surveying and geo-informatics, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Agbani, since 2018.

The newly appointed surveyor general is the chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors, Enugu State branch since 2017.

Aroh recalled that the state executive council at its ninth council meeting on Friday, July 17, 2020 approved the upgrading of the survey department to an extra-ministerial department, stressing that Governor Ugwuanyi, “believes Didigwu will bring his professionalism to bear on his new assignment.”

