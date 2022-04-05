From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Okolie’s appointment which took effect from Monday, April 4, 2022 was announced through a statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya.

The new VC, Okolie who hails from Awgu town in Agwu Local Government of the state, is a Professor of Political Science and International Relations of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He, until his appointment was the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, UNN, and also Chairman, UNN Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The statement reads in parts, “Professor Okolie holds a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.) in Political Science/Administrative Studies, a Master of Science (M.Sc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in International Relations.

“He was a Fulbright Scholar in 2004 at the prestigious American Studies Institute on United States Foreign Policy. He holds a postgraduate Diploma in Management of Higher Education from the Galilee International Management Institute, Israel.

“Professor Okolie was also a resource person to the National Defence College, Abuja, on Foreign Policy and National Security Roundtable on Nigeria and her Immediate Neighbours.

“Professor Aloysius-Michaels Nnabugwu Okolie has held many leadership positions including: Chairman, Governing Council, Enugu State College of Education, Technical, 2021-date. Vice President (2nd), Social Science Academy of Nigeria, 2021 – date. President, Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), 2018 – 2021. Pioneer Director, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUBEB), UNN, 2014 – 2019.

“He is a renowned international Scholar and Researcher with over one hundred and eight (108) publications to his credit.

“Professor Okolie belongs to several national and international scholarly and professional Associations and has served in several national and international Committees including: Member, Federal Government Committee on NEEDS Assessment of Nigerian Universities, member Committee on Bilateral Relationship between DAPAD Foundation of Japan and UNN, and member, Visitation Team to Public Universities.”

The new ESUT boss is a Knight of the Order of St. Mulumba and is married with children.