Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved construction of two model customary courts for each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

He made the disclosure, yesterday, during the swearing in of three High Court judges and a Customary Court of Appeal judge, following their recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Governor Ugwuanyi pointed out that his administration has reached many milestones in its continual efforts to reposition the state judiciary for more efficient service “especially through the provision of suitable infrastructure and essential tools and equipment.”

The governor also disclosed that renovation work has commenced at the state judiciary headquarters, among other interventions, expressing optimism that “these measures, coupled with the appointment of new judges would help to enhance the efficient administration and speedy dispensation of justice in Enugu State.”

The new High Court judges, who were sworn in at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, included Justices Chinedu Vincent Ezeugwu, Chukwunweike Anukenyi Ogbuabor and Mathew Chukwujiofo Onyejife Eluke, while Justice Nnenna Celia Madu was also sworn in as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Justices Ezeugwu and Eluke, until their elevation were private legal practitioners. Justice Ogbuabor was a senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, while Justice Madu, until her appointment was the secretary, Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Enugu branch.

Swearing in the new judges, Governor Ugwuanyi said the action was in compliance with section 271 sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which provided that “the appointment of a judge of the High Court of a state, shall be made by the governor acting on the recommendation of the NJC.”

The governor added that section 281 sub-section (2) of the said Constitution also provided that the appointment of a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal of a state shall be made by the governor acting on the recommendation of the NJC.

He disclosed that the appointment of the new judges and their swearing in came as “a welcome relief to the Enugu State Judiciary and the people of the state, who had for long endured the difficulties occasioned by the dearth of judges in the state.”

He, therefore, congratulated the new judges on their deserved appointments and expressed confidence that they will conduct their new responsibilities with due dignity, integrity and commitment, “having been found suitable for elevation to this hallowed pedestal.”