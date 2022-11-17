Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has granted approval to the Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC) to conduct promotion exercise for eligible staff across the state’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The promotion exercise was in fulfilment of Ugwuanyi’s earlier promise to clear all backlogs of promotions for civil servants in the state.

Consequently, over 3,000 state civil servants recently converged on the Government Secondary School (GSS), Enugu, for their 2021/2022 promotional examination.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the ESCSC, Robinson Odo, said: “The agenda for the 2021/2022 promotion is to ensure members of staff, who scale through in the exercise, are promoted without delay to enable them have reasons to celebrate the upcoming yuletide as promoted officers.

“The just concluded promotional examination was in written form, and encompassed staff on salary grade levels 07 and above, whose briefs had earlier been received by the commission.

“ESCSC has announced that the oral interview for the promotion exercise will hold from November 22 to 29 at the commission’s premises at 9am daily.”

The chairman disclosed all hands have been on deck both at the commission and the MDAs levels to ensure the promotion processes are successful.