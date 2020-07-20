Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the release of N24,6 million to the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board (ESSELB) for Bursary allowance to 246 students at the Nigeria Law Schools.

ESSELB Eexecutive Secretary, Levis Abonyi, in a statement, said beneficiary students will get N100,000 each.

Abonyi said those eligible must be indigenes of Enugu State and students in Nigerian Law Schools.

According to him, other requirements expected from the would-be beneficiaries include a valid admission letter; law school ID card; a local government area identification letter dully signed by the scholarship board staff at their council and recent passport photograph.

Abonyi said all applications must be made online through the board’s website www.esselb.en.gov.ng and asked the affected candidates to call the helplines: 09044022730,09045085589,09054915257,07053900572 or visit the office at No 28, Okpara Avenue (old CCB building near EEDC) for application voucher.