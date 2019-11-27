Determined to ensure safety of lives and property of residents this dry season, Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved the immediate installation of 1,290 units of fire extinguishers in 23 major markets and other fire-prone locations in the state.

In a statement by the Chief Fire Officer, Enugu State Fire Service, Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, the approval was part of the proactive measures adopted by the state government to checkmate any incidence of fire in the markets and other fire prone areas.

Confirming that the fire extinguishers have been procured for onward installation, the Chief Fire Officer stated that the benefiting markets include Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Ogige Market Nsukka, Orba Modern Market and Timber Shed Market Maryland Enugu. Others are Ariaria New Market Enugu, Afor Awkunanaw Market Gariki, Obollo Afor Market, Afor Opi Market, Eke Agbani Market, Abakpa General Market, 9th Mile Market and Promised Land Tanker Park at Emene, etc.

“This approval is the outcome of the Fire Risk Assessment of Major Markets in Enugu embarked upon by the State Fire Service, in line with Governor Ugwuanyi’s directives.”