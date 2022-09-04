Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, approved the appointment of Prof. James Chukwuma Ogbonna as the Vice Chancellor of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo Eno, Enugu State.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said Prof. Ogbonna, who is a professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology, was until his appointment Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He was also a member of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria.

The statement further disclosed that Prof. Ogbonna’s appointment took effect on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Prof Ogbonna has over 20 years of cognate experience as a professor and member of the university’s Senate.

In another development, the Enugu State Executive Council approved the constitution of a committee for the creation of autonomous communities in the state, with Prof. Felix O. Asogwa as the chairman.

The SSG in a statement listed the members of the committee, which include Dr. Eric Oluedo, Barr. Anayo Enechukwu, Prof. Ngozi Ejionueme, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Prof. Ikenna Omeje and Mrs. Josephine Onyia, will serve as the secretary.