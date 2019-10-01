Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has assigned portfolios to commissioners and special advisers.

Ugwuanyi had sworn-in 19 commissioners and seven special advisers last Wednesday with a charge that they should “hit the ground running.”

A statement by Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Secretary to the State Government said Miletus Eze retained his portfolio as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, while Greg Nnaji, Prof. Uchenna Eze, and Peace Nnaji returned to their former positions as commissioners in Ministries of Works and Infrastructure; Education and Gender Affairs; and Social Development respectively.

Other commissioners assigned ministries include: Chijioke Edeoga (Environment), Chidi Aroh (Information), Prince Emeka Mamah (Rural Development), Mr. Vitus Okechi (Youth and Sports) and Mr. Solomon Onah (Commerce and Industry).

In the same vein, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune is to supervise the Ministry of Finance, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu is new Health commissioner, and Dr. Charles Egumgbe is assigned to the Chieftaincy Matters.

The other commissioners include: Mathias Ekweremadu (Transport), Uchechukwu Ogbonna (Labour and Productivity), Mrs. Mabel Agbo (Special Duties), Peter Okonkwo (Local Government Affairs), Obi Carl Kama (Science and Technology), Ugonna Ibe (Culture and Tourism) and Dr. Victor Nnam (Lands and Urban Development).

Seven Special Advisers assigned portfolios are: Steve Oruruo, Information; Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, Diaspora; Mr. Uwakwe Azikiwe, Special Duties; Mr. Uchenna Ogbodo, Human Development and Poverty Reduction; Dr. Kingsley Udeh, Education; Mrs Obiageli Abba (PDI), and Paschal Ukwuani, Youth and Sports.

“Other commissioners and their ministries will be announced in due course after screening and confirmation procedures are completed by the Enugu State House of Assembly,” Ortuanya said.

Governor Ugwuanyi enjoined his appointees to work as a team and complement rather than compete with each other.