Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has visited three traders at Kenyatta Market by Adelabu Street, Uwani, Enugu, whose shops were gutted by fire, in the wee hours of yesterday, to empathise with them and offer assistance to ameliorate their loss.

Ugwuanyi, who arrived the scene to the delight of the traders and residents of the area, consoled the victims and thanked God that no life was lost.

The governor made a N1 million donation to each victim; which would help them re-establish their various businesses.

He told the victims that his administration is deeply concerned about the challenges they encountered as a result of the inferno and reassured them that his administration will not abandon them in their time of need.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the governor’s visit, one of the affected traders, Chidiebere Ozoude, who praised God and thanked Ugwuanyi for putting smiles on their faces, said they received distressed calls that their shops were on fire, and that the men and officers of the state’s Fire Service were contacted and they helped to put out the fire.

She said: “Our governor came to our aid. He came to console us. He paid us a visit and gave us something for a start. He equally saw our goods that were burnt and gave us N1 million each. My prayer for the governor is that he is a good man and God will equally reward him; especially in this forthcoming election”.

Mrs. Jones Ngozika, who identified herself as a staff of Orazulike Trading Company, adjacent to the affected shops, also prayed for Ugwuanyi “that this year’s election, he is going to win and no shaking”, adding that “more good things will follow him”.

Also, Chairman of Kenyatta Market Traders Association, Chinwe Uba Igwesi, admitted that “we have not experienced this type of incident before,” and also, disclosed that “the fire service worked tirelessly to ensure that the fire was quenched.

If not that the owners of the shops lived far away, the fire would have been quenched immediately the fire service arrived. When we were about to break the shops, we found out that some of the irons had currents, due to electric contact.”