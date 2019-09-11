Magnus Eze, Enugu



Enugu Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in various communities in the state of adequate security and improved welfare.

He said the government was committed to improving the standard of facilities at the orientation camp in Awgu.

Ugwuanyi gave the assurance in his address at the closing ceremony of ‘2019 Batch B stream 2 orientation course for 1, 622 corps members posted to serve in the state, held at the Awgu Local Government Area headquarters.

“We are very passionate about your security. I want to assure you that you are secure in any part of the state that you may be posted to. In this regard, I want to reiterate the resolve of this administration to combat all forms of banditry in Nigeria. We have taken pre-emptive steps as we have recruited 1,700 forest guards to complement the efforts of law enforcement agents in order to ensure the security of the people of Enugu State including corps members,” he stated.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the governor tasked the corps members posted to live up to the primary objectives of the founding fathers of the scheme, which anchors on national integration and enhanced national development.

Enugu NYSC Coordinator, Mr Stephen Dewan thanked the state government for its contribution in facilitating the operations of the NYSC in the state but pleaded for the state’s assistance in overcoming the challenge of poor facilities at the Awgu orientation training camp and the vital need to expand the camp.