Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in his Sallah Message, urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice.

While wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and healthy celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi advised them to stay safe and adhere strictly to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19.

In his message, Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, urged Moslems, particularly those living in the state to put aside differences and push for the unity of the country.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade enjoined them to imbibe attitude that portrays tolerance, sacrifice and togetherness as they mark the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

The governor urged them to emulate Prophet Ibrahim who despite his predicaments, sacrificed to fulfil the commandment of Allah as well as constituted authority.