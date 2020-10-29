Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has conveyed the sympathy of his administration to families of citizens and security personnel who lost their loved ones to the unfortunate violence and criminality precipitated by #EndSARS protests.

The governor also commiserated with citizens and security personnel who suffered grievous bodily injuries during the mayhem as well as those whose properties were destroyed.

Ugwuanyi stated this when he inaugurated the nine-member administrative panel of inquiry constituted on Tuesday “to determine the loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel as well as destruction of properties of private citizens and security infrastructure in Enugu State resulting from the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by miscreants.”

Similarly, Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, inaugurated a 17-member judicial panel to unravel cases of rights abuses by the police, especially the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Mohammed gave the committee six months to submit its report and promised to accord members the necessary support to enhance effective discharge of their responsibilities.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Habibu Idris (retd) expressed the readiness of members to show commitment in delivering on the task before them.