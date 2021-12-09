From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain Mrs Bianca Ojukwu are billed to attend the Christ the King Silver Jubilee Carol and Gospel Festival holding in Enugu on Sunday.

The event slated at the Bishop Callistus Onaga Pavilion, a magnificent purpose built arena unveiled at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Parish last week, will host some celebrated gospel artistes in the country including Chinyere Udoma, Osinachi as well as the highly acclaimed Christ the King Parish (CKP) Glorious Praise Band. Christ the King sonorous choir will entertain the audience with Christmas carols interspersed with passages from the holy bible which recount the story of redemption and the glory of man’s salvation.

It promises to be a carnival of gospel and praise worship, Christmas carols and evangelization designed to bring the message of Christmas to the people.

Organisers disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi would be honoured with the CKP Humanitarian Award at the occasion, for his compassionate interventions in the lives of the poor and less privileged citizens of the state.

Scores of beneficiaries of the governor’s philanthropy initiatives as well as representatives of several advocacy groups amidst notable dignitaries of the state are expected at the event to felicitate with the parish to pay tribute to the Governor whom they proclaim a leader imbued with humility and a destiny helper who has impacted tremendously on their lives.

Chairperson of the event Mrs Ojukwu hinted that residents of the Coal City would be treated to an exciting event that would largely spread the Christmas joy in tandem with the reason for the season while the Parish administrator, Rev Fr Longinus Ugonwa said the festival would be a very entertaining and memorable affair.

